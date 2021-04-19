Students film climate action music video

Students from a Banks Peninsula school are calling for more action on climate change in a music video.

The video showcases the Fix It Up song, which two Te Kura o Ōhinetahi Governors Bay School students wrote the lyrics for after learning about climate change and the need to plan for and adapt to life in a changing climate.

The students’ learning programme, ‘Climate Change: Prepare today, live well tomorrow’ was led by Sian Carvell, of Future Curious Ltd, with support from Christchurch City Council.

Five other Christchurch and Banks Peninsula schools participated in the programme last year and another seven are taking part this year.

Sasha Harwood wrote the lyrics for Fix it Up, with help from classmate Kate Rayner.

The pair, along with many of their classmates, feature in the video, playing their ukuleles.

"We hope to inspire as many others as we can that we can fix it up. We can fix up climate change," says Sasha.

"We can have our voices heard. And that we can make a difference.

"We would love to give others the idea to spread the message and write their own song.

"It would be amazing if we could have a whole album of climate change songs made."

Kate is excited to share Fix It Up with the wider public.

“I think that this song is a call to action and a reminder to everyone that there is hope – everyone has a voice and it’s never too late to make a difference," said Kate.

Sasha and Kate created the song after their year 6 to 8 class was challenged to think about ways they could take climate action.

The students started initiatives including walking school buses to try and reduce carbon emissions, made movies and video games, and organised meetings with local MPs at Parliament while the class was on their Wellington school camp.

Teacher Angie Rayner said it was an amazing learning experience for the students.

"We never imagined at the start of our inquiry last year that we would be presenting at council meetings, writing emails to politicians and creating a music video.

"It has allowed students to explore, discuss, and be involved in meaningful projects that involve real-world problems that are relevant to them in their local environment."