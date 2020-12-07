Students give bus shelter a makeover

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The artwork was part of the ‘Art in the Hood’ project, which is a collaboration between advertising company oOh! NZ, the city council and local schools.
The project saw 28 primary and intermediate schools from Christchurch, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Napier and Wellington create pieces of art reflecting something intriguing, fun or unique about the neighbourhood they live in.
Shirley Intermediate School students came up with the theme of ‘movement’ and created some stunning artworks for their community to enjoy.
Twenty eight schools nationwide will follow, with similar artwork on their local bus shelters.