Monday, 7 December 2020

Students give bus shelter a makeover

    Shirley Intermediate artists Aaliyah Turner, Taela Harrison, Xanthe Lamb and Aki Osai model their...
    Shirley Intermediate artists Aaliyah Turner, Taela Harrison, Xanthe Lamb and Aki Osai model their artwork on the North Parade bus stop outside their school. Photo: oOh!media
    Students from Shirley Intermediate School have seen their hard work pay off with their decorated bus shelter on North Pde being unveiled recently.

    The artwork was part of the ‘Art in the Hood’ project, which is a collaboration between advertising company oOh! NZ, the city council and local schools.

    The project saw 28 primary and intermediate schools from Christchurch, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Napier and Wellington create pieces of art reflecting something intriguing, fun or unique about the neighbourhood they live in.

    Shirley Intermediate School students came up with the theme of ‘movement’ and created some stunning artworks for their community to enjoy.

    Twenty eight schools nationwide will follow, with similar artwork on their local bus shelters.

    The colourful bus stop on North Parade outside Shirley Intermediate School. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
