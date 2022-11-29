Talented young cooks rising to the top

Tutor Arnya Watson (left) with Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award winners Zane Roberts (Shirley Boys’ High School), Adam Barker (Lincoln High School) and Tyler Spatcher-Harrison (Hillmorton High School).

Three aspiring young cooks from Christchurch high schools have taken out prestigious prime minister's awards.

Tyler Spatcher-Harrison from Hillmorton High School, Zane Roberts from Shirley Boys’ High School and Adam Barker from Lincoln High School each received a Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award.

The award was launched in 2019 to celebrate the top high school students enrolled in vocational study, with a $2000 prize.

Zane, Adam Barker and Tyler have juggled school this year with two days a week at Ara - Te Pūkenga.

Tyler said he has been studying cookery level three at Ara’s department of hospitality, business and service industries.

“New stuff like knife skills and learning about different food has been great,” Tyler said.

“I’m doing level four next year and my award will help pay for level five after that.”

Tyler found his love of cooking through his dad and said he was glad he grabbed the chance to do the level three course.

Tutor Arnya Watson said the award is a wonderful bonus for the students, who have gone above and beyond.

“They’re my high achievers. They’ve worked hard out of class to practise and do extra competitions. Anything that was available to do, they pushed themselves.

“I still can’t believe we had three in one class though.”

Most of her class of 2022 are planning to come back to Ara, which Watson said demonstrates how the supportive approach to learning gives students a firm pathway to staying in education.

And because the level three course is managed through school, there is an impact on their fees-free first year of tertiary study.

Watson said it was rewarding helping students find where their future lies.

“They get a lot out of their experience as they seek work. Instead of having to be shown everything they’ve already got skills - they know about clean workspaces and food safety, so it gives them a head start.”