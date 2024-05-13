Teaching teens to tap dance in 12 weeks for school production

Teaching 50 teenagers to tap dance in 12 weeks is no mean feat, but choreographer Hannah Clarkson has managed to get everyone in step in time for a fast-moving school production of Anything Goes.

“It was an overwhelming challenge, initially, and I was concerned whether our young cast would literally be able ‘to step up’,” the Christ’s College director of drama said.

“However, our wonderful performers from the college and Rangi Ruru Girls’ School were determined to take the lead – even though they had never worn tap shoes.”

Cast member and final year student Josh Durant has been relishing the chance to perform on stage in the Cole Porter musical classic, while navigating the many demands on his time.

The show, featuring students from Christ’s College and Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, runs from May 15-18. Photo: Supplied

He has been taking tap dance lessons, while perfecting his performance as Moonface Martin, playing in his band Off Track, and preparing for the upcoming 1st XI hockey season.

“I love the freedom that performing can bring, as well as the creativity to be able to embody a character,” Josh said.

“Having the opportunity to try out new things – such as tap dance – has been challenging but rewarding. It is a show for all ages and appeals to both the cast and audience.”

For 1st XI football player Nick Sharr (who plays Elisha Whitney), switching between muddy boots and pristine dance shoes has been a test as he mixes his footwork.

“However, I love the thrill of being on stage, and the performing arts has always allowed me to express a side of myself that I rarely get to share.”

Fellow cast member Emily Brickwood has done ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance, but she had never tried tap – until now.

“I have now started taking tap dance classes, having been inspired by my role in Anything Goes,” she said.

“I absolutely love it. I have always wanted to tap but this has pushed me to take that next step.

“I think musicals are so relevant today as they help people to come out of their shells by performing and draw an audience who can enjoy and celebrate wonderful songs and perhaps be inspired to learn to tap dance, too.”

Olivia Skelton, who plays Emma, surrounded by her admirers in Anything Goes. Photo: Supplied

Emily has also had to manage many commitments around her on-stage role.

“I am head of library at school and really enjoy reading and inspiring others to read.

“I am also a member of the Rimu Dance Company, and love painting.

"I have painted a mural, called Fish Fashion, for the Climate Action Campus.

"It fits with my commitment to being an environmentalist, helping out with sustainability at school, and working in the edible gardens and donating produce to Women’s Refuge.”

Playing one of the ‘angels’, Anabelle Stalker has been dancing since age five. However, she says tap dancing “is something new”.

“Each joint production with Christ’s College offers new opportunities to connect with a wider community and discover new skills. In recent productions, I have learnt to roller skate and tap dance – you just have to try.”

Anything Goes runs from May 15-18 at the Christ’s College auditorium. Tickets are available at Eventfinda.