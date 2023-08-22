Adrenaline-inducing drone racing over red zone

Flying drones around the Christchurch red zone at speeds of up to 150km/h can get rather hairy for those in the race - and crashes aren’t uncommon.

But for members of the Redzone Drone Racing club, a small group of enthusiasts who build their own drones for racing, there's no other adrenaline-inducing entertainment like it.

The red zone is an ideal location for what they need – wide open spaces, pretty much totally uninhabited, and just a few natural obstacles to suit their purposes.

Plus there's no one around to complain about the noise.

Club chairman Nathan Van Slooten says generally there are only two people in each race and the contestants race against the clock – with the fastest time winning.

“You generally don’t quite know where anyone else is. You’ll occasionally come up behind someone or you’ll see someone go past you but it's typically so fast that you don’t even know where the other person is,” he said.

For more information about the club, email rzdr.inc@gmail.com

-John Spurdle

