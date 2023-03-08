Board Games for a good cause

Players of all ages have gathered in Christchurch, playing a range of board games with the goal of raising money for communities in need.

The Boardgames for a Cause event attracted a large crowd of avid game players, all keen to get together to enjoy their favourite pastime while supporting others.

The charity gameplay managed to raise more than $1,800 over the day, with those funds set to go towards assisting those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in the North Island.

Organiser Lisa Holmes was pleased with the response from the community.

"We‘re running an event to raise funds for the New Zealand Disaster relief fund", she said. "It’s a board game fundraising day. We’ve got a lot of people coming along, we've got games to sell, we’ve got food and we’re running some special game events".

Board games on the programme were familiar to the procession of players, including Blood on the Clock Tower, Two Rooms and a Boom, and the popular old nugget, Dungeons and Dragons.

Photo: John Spurdle

Ashburton board gamer Gabrielle Egleton thought the event was a great idea.

"It’s a lot of fun", she said. "It's so amazing to see all these people coming together to play boardgames and enjoy each other's company and to support an amazing cause".

Lisa Holmes was pleased with the turnout, with a mix of beginner and experienced players taking part. But she said she wasn't surprised by the response.

"People who play boardgames like to use their brains", she said. "They like to mostly connect with other people. They like having fun with the group and board games can be a really nice forum for that".

It's not the first time the group have been able to raise money while playing games, with organisers keen to provide a practical response to those affected by the recent weather events.



- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund