Book lovers search for bargains

It was wall-to-wall books, as thousands of bargain hunters sorted through the titles on offer at the BOOKarama sale in Christchurch.

The annual three-day event, which began on Friday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Bishopdale-Burnside and up to 6000 bookworms are expected through the doors of the Bishopdale Recreation Centre.

Organiser Garry Hampton said they spend a lot of time making sure the books on offer are very good quality and he's impressed with the turnout so far.

"They're just unbelievable numbers here. So that's fantastic."

Up to 6000 bargain-hunters are expected at the annual BOOKarama book sale over the weekend. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The club’s big signature event sees more than 50,000 donated books go on sale, many for just $2 each.

"It's really, really good to see the children buying books, and we purposely just keep them at a dollar," Mr Hampton explained.

"I'm a bit soft. If I see someone and mum's giving them some pocket money, well I'll give them five dollars' worth of books for a dollar.

"It's important the young kids read books."

And it's not just books. DVDs, CDs and vinyl records also proving popular for many browsers.

The proceeds from BOOKarama go towards youth and community projects in the city.

"Last year we contributed our millionth dollar from Bookama into the Christchurch community," Mr Hampton said.

And with the huge pile of books on hand, the team are putting new stock out at regular intervals over the weekend, ensuring there's always something different to check out.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air