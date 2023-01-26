Brass band ambushes crowd

Concert-goers got a special treat from Christchurch band Ambush Brass at Sparks over the weekend.

The seven-piece brass band is known for surprising crowds with their spontaneous performances - and were a big hit with the audience on Saturday night.

Ambush Brass play second-line, a unique style of music that first appeared in New Orleans in the early 20th-century and is usually associated with street parades.

Their name originated from a wedding gig in which they were hired by the groom to jump out of the bushes to surprise his wife.

Following their successful surprise act, the groom named them the Ambush Band - and from there Ambush Brass was born.

The group's next project is a series of spontaneous performances around Christchurch.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air