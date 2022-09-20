Breast cancer survivors take on the Avon

Abreast of Life recently joined forces with the support group Amazon Hearts to offer the public the chance to have a go at dragon boating.

Dragon boating is a globally growing sport and is particularly among survivors of breast cancer.

Initially, breast cancer survivors were told not to do any exercise post-surgery, but this view was completely disproven years ago.

Now dragon boating is giving them an opportunity to experience the thrill of paddling along the Avon.

Photo: John Spurdle

- By John Spurdle- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air