Breast cancer survivors take on the Avon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Abreast of Life recently joined forces with the support group Amazon Hearts to offer the public the chance to have a go at dragon boating.
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
Dragon boating is a globally growing sport and is particularly among survivors of breast cancer.
Initially, breast cancer survivors were told not to do any exercise post-surgery, but this view was completely disproven years ago.
Now dragon boating is giving them an opportunity to experience the thrill of paddling along the Avon.
- By John Spurdle
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air