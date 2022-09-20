Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Breast cancer survivors take on the Avon

    1. Canterbury

    Abreast of Life recently joined forces with the support group Amazon Hearts to offer the public the chance to have a go at dragon boating. 

    Dragon boating is a globally growing sport and is particularly among survivors of breast cancer. 

    Initially, breast cancer survivors were told not to do any exercise post-surgery, but this view was completely disproven years ago. 

    Now dragon boating is giving them an opportunity to experience the thrill of paddling along the Avon. 

    Photo: John Spurdle
    Photo: John Spurdle
    By John Spurdle
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air