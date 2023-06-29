'Calendar Girls' takes CentreStage

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Based on the true story of the film of eleven Womens Institute members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls has since become the fastest selling play in British theatre history.
"This is a play that on the surface is a comedy, but underneath there's a lot of depth of relationships. It's really about camaraderie, of a group and the camaraderie that holds them together." says Rolleston director Marilyn Ollett.
"And it's also about just women having fun with likeminded crazy women."
Calendar Girls opens on the 6th of July and runs for an 8 night season.
- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund