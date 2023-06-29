'Calendar Girls' takes CentreStage

Getting ready to break a leg – the cast and crew of CentreStage Rolleston are busy rehearsing and preparing the props for their local theatre production of Calendar Girls.

Based on the true story of the film of eleven Womens Institute members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls has since become the fastest selling play in British theatre history.

"This is a play that on the surface is a comedy, but underneath there's a lot of depth of relationships. It's really about camaraderie, of a group and the camaraderie that holds them together." says Rolleston director Marilyn Ollett.

Calendar Girls actors rehearsing ahead of next week's opening performance. Photo: John Spurdle

Ollett is confident the public will love the play. She says the story’s about normal, average, everyday run of the mill women who take off their clothes to raise money.

"And it's also about just women having fun with likeminded crazy women."

Calendar Girls opens on the 6th of July and runs for an 8 night season.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund