Calling all coronets: Brass band put out call amid 30th anniversary

Every week about 35 members of "50s Up Brass" meet at their New Brighton band-rooms, to practice their repertoire and to socialise.

And while there's nothing too flashy about their music, it's popular with the locals.

Life member Bob Kayes said the music they play is mainly "middle of the road, nothing too classical".

The brass band was formed in 1993, and is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary in October.

However, they have one big problem.

"We are short of cornet players" Kayes said.

"We've got good numbers in all the other sections but unfortunately, I won't say worldwide but New Zealand-wide shortage of cornet players".

50s Up Brass have put a call out for any cornet players to help fill their ranks. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said cornets are the lead instrument of any brass band and are quite integral to their musical timing.

The 86-year-old tuba player says there's no strict requirement to be aged over 50 to join in, but reckons it does help.

50s Up Brass regularly play mini concerts at public events, Working Men's Clubs and retirement homes.

Kayes admits they always have new players coming through, especially retirees wanting something to do with the extra time on their hands.

That gives him a positive feeling about the future of 50s Up Brass - provided they can find some of those cornet players.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air