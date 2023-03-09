Calling all coronets: Brass band put out call amid 30th anniversary

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
And while there's nothing too flashy about their music, it's popular with the locals.
Life member Bob Kayes said the music they play is mainly "middle of the road, nothing too classical".
The brass band was formed in 1993, and is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary in October.
However, they have one big problem.
"We are short of cornet players" Kayes said.
"We've got good numbers in all the other sections but unfortunately, I won't say worldwide but New Zealand-wide shortage of cornet players".
The 86-year-old tuba player says there's no strict requirement to be aged over 50 to join in, but reckons it does help.
50s Up Brass regularly play mini concerts at public events, Working Men's Clubs and retirement homes.
Kayes admits they always have new players coming through, especially retirees wanting something to do with the extra time on their hands.
That gives him a positive feeling about the future of 50s Up Brass - provided they can find some of those cornet players.
- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air