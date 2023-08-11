Chch drone expert calls for greater public tolerance

The use of drones for everyday activities is growing as the technology continues to advance.

Trials are even under way to explore the delivery of pizzas by drones. But in Christchurch a drone operator is calling for greater public tolerance around their use, saying some self-proclaimed 'drone experts' are spreading misinformation on social media.

Experienced drone operator and trainer John Moss is advocating for more understanding and open-mindedness from the public towards the small flying machines.

A recent report on social media claimed drones were flying over New Brighton and suggested the incident be reported to police.

But the Flightradar24 app showed three light aircraft from the Canterbury Aero Club were engaged in training exercises at the time.

"One thing we hear and see every day quite literally on social media is people going: 'Oh my gosh, there's a drone over my place, I want to shoot it down, I want to do all these dreadful things'."

Moss believes the public should recognise the value and potential of drone technology, rather than focus on their potential concerns.

"Very frustratingly, when we're legitimately in places flying (and) photographing people's houses for them or whatever, is so often members of the public will come up very aggressively with 'what are you doing? Are you allowed to be there?'

"And really, really happy to talk to them and say: 'Hey, this is what we're doing, here's a business card, or here's my name and number'. But, yeah a little bit more tolerance."

Moss said the integration of drones into our daily lives is becoming increasingly commonplace as the industry evolves and prices come down.

He accepts drone operators also have a big responsibility, and should be mindful of how their activities impact the public.

Drone training company RPA Skills is trying to improve the competence of drone operators and promote drone safety.

It runs drone-training courses, which are recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority, for amateur and professional operators to increase their knowledge and learn essential drone safety skills at an achievable price.

"We're also trying to get recreational fliers through so that they can have that skill set and know what they're allowed to do and where they're allowed to do it.

"Because there's so much urban myth about all the bad things about drones."

Moss said the CAA website has a lot of information about drones and is easily accessible to those flying the mini machines, as well as members of the public.

RPA Drone training course information can be found at www.rpaskills.com.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air