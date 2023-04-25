Christchurch Anzac Service returns to Cathedral Square

Christchurch’s Anzac Day Dawn Service made its long-awaited return to Cathedral Square for the first time since the earthquakes.

Thousands of people gathered next to the newly reinstated Citizens’ War Memorial to mark New Zealand’s 1915 Gallipoli campaign.

Veterans gathered at the Worcester Boulevard and Oxford Terrace intersection, along with the NZ Police Force and personnel from the Armed Forces at 6.15am this crisp but clear morning, before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger joined representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces in laying wreaths during the service, which started at 6.30am.

The service ended with the playing of Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the New Zealand anthem.

Other Anzac Day services held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula are:

Papanui: Papanui RSA Parking Area – 9.30am

New Brighton: Cenotaph, Marine Parade – 10am

Heathcote: War Memorial (Martindale-Bridal Path-Flavell) - 6.15am

Lyttelton: War Memorial, Albion Square – 10am

Templeton: Templeton RSA, Banks St – 11am

Sumner: RSA Memorial Gates – 11am

Akaroa: War Memorial - 11.30am

Little River: Community Centre – 9.30am

Halswell: War Memorial/Domain - 9am

Hornby: War Memorial, Waterloo Road - 9am

Harewood: War Memorial, Harewood Road, 7am

Citizens’ Service: Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square - 10am

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund