Christchurch Anzac Service returns to Cathedral Square

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch’s Anzac Day Dawn Service made its long-awaited return to Cathedral Square for the first time since the earthquakes.
Thousands of people gathered next to the newly reinstated Citizens’ War Memorial to mark New Zealand’s 1915 Gallipoli campaign.
Veterans gathered at the Worcester Boulevard and Oxford Terrace intersection, along with the NZ Police Force and personnel from the Armed Forces at 6.15am this crisp but clear morning, before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.
Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger joined representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces in laying wreaths during the service, which started at 6.30am.
The service ended with the playing of Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the New Zealand anthem.
Other Anzac Day services held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula are:
- Papanui: Papanui RSA Parking Area – 9.30am
- New Brighton: Cenotaph, Marine Parade – 10am
- Heathcote: War Memorial (Martindale-Bridal Path-Flavell) - 6.15am
- Lyttelton: War Memorial, Albion Square – 10am
- Templeton: Templeton RSA, Banks St – 11am
- Sumner: RSA Memorial Gates – 11am
- Akaroa: War Memorial - 11.30am
- Little River: Community Centre – 9.30am
- Halswell: War Memorial/Domain - 9am
- Hornby: War Memorial, Waterloo Road - 9am
- Harewood: War Memorial, Harewood Road, 7am
- Citizens’ Service: Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square - 10am
- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund