Christchurch gets its own Monopoly board

Christchurch is getting ready to pass Go.

Cantabrians are being invited to have their say on what they'd like to see included in a new regional edition of the classic board game Monopoly.

Submissions are open for locals to suggest their favourite streets and properties.

Traditional spots like Old Kent Road and Park Lane could be replaced with Cashel St and the Cathedral.

What will be on the Christchurch Monopoly board? Montage: Christchurch Star

Custom versions of the game have previously been created for Auckland, Wellington, Palmerston North and Southland.

The Monopoly sets are manufactured and distributed by Sydney-based company Winning Moves, under licence from American company Hasbro.

The Aussie editions feature popular city landmarks rather than just streets, including Melbourne’s MCG cricket ground and Sydney Harbour.

Canterbury's version of the game is expected to go on sale in October, with a retail price of about $70.

• Submissions can be made at: www.facebook.com/christchurchmonopoly/ or email: info@winningmoves.com.au

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air