Circus classes thrill Alexandra kids

A group of Alexandra children got a taste of the circus this week, thanks to artist and teacher Abigail Rose.

Rose says the simple lessons for children aged from 4 to 10 provides an introduction to a range of circus skills including trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, juggling and hula hoops.

Skills such as juggling used the mind as well as requiring co-ordination.

“It’s also new for Alexandra, so I am excited.”

Rose will be running another series of classes on Monday.