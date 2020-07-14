Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Circus classes thrill Alexandra kids

    1. Star News

    A group of Alexandra children got a taste of the circus this week, thanks to artist and teacher Abigail Rose.

    Rose says the simple lessons for children aged from 4 to 10 provides an introduction to a range of circus skills including trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, juggling and hula hoops.

    Skills such as juggling used the mind as well as requiring co-ordination.

    “It’s also new for Alexandra, so I am excited.”

    Rose will be running another series of classes on Monday.

