City2Surf back on pre-quake course

Thousands of runners and walkers of all shapes and sizes turned out for the annual Les Mills City2Surf on Sunday.

This year marked the return of the iconic event's return to its original pre-quake course.

Participants running the 12km course started in the central city at Latimer Square, while those wanting a shorter route chose the 6km option starting at Avon Park.

The finish line for both events was at New Brighton's Rawhiti Domain.

What Now's Camilla the Gorilla joined runners taking part in Sunday's event. Photo: John Spurdle

City2Surf event organiser Steve McCaughan said fine weather and a return to the old course running alongside the scenic Avon-Ōtākaro river was a hit with the runners.

"It's just fantastic because for the last ten years we've had to use an alternative route out of Pioneer Stadium through to Ferrymead, and it's so nice to be returning back to the original eastern route".

The New Zealand Flying Doctors Service was the City2Surf's chosen charity.

- By John Spurdle

