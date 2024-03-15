City2Surf: Pick up your entry pack now

The weather is set to play a part as up to 15,000 people run and walk the iconic Les Mills City2Surf on Sunday.

Clear skies and an ideal 16 deg C is forecast – perfect running and walking conditions.

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre in Governors Bay is the City2Surf’s supporting charity.

A team from the centre will be part of Christchurch’s must-do annual event.

Entries will be taken on the day at the two start points: Latimer Square (12km) and Porritt Park, Wainoni Rd, (6km).

The City2Surf finishes at Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton.

The entry fee is $40 for an adult, and $20 for a child (aged 5-11) and includes a bus fare. Under 5s are free.

Online entries will be taken until noon on Saturday (www.city2surf.co.nz).

Entry packs can be picked up from Les Mills on the corner of Cashel and Madras Sts until 5pm on Saturday.

Entries will be taken at the start line on the day.

Mayor Phil Mauger will fire the horn at 9am to get the Latimer Square course under way, while the Porritt Park course starts at 9.45am.

Cholmondeley has cared for more than 30,000 Canterbury children since it opened in 1925 and is the only respite care model of its kind in the country.

Children stay for up to three nights every six to eight weeks when there are complications at home, such as a family member living with a physical or mental illness, financial hardship, domestic violence, bereavement or trauma.

The centre faces an ongoing mission to secure almost $3 million needed each year to keep it going.

A fundraising page - https://lesmills-city-2-surf.raisely.com - on Raisely for City2Surf has been set up to help the centre.

Sunday’s event has one of the largest prize pools ever for lucky entrants.

Smiths City is putting up a smart TV, portable bluetooth speaker and headphones set, plus thousands in vouchers will be given away.

Prize winners will be drawn randomly from entrants’ bib numbers. Spot prizes will also be given away.

Thousands of dollars worth of Thermatech and Brooks Running vouchers are up for grabs, plus smart watches and gear from Fitness New Zealand.

The Christchurch Casino, Sport Canterbury, Canterbury University and Musashi will be providing spot goodies for lucky winners.

All entrants over the age of 18 will get a free Musashi sports drink and bar as they cross the finishing line.