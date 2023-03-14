City2Surf returns to pre-quake course

Canterbury's iconic fun run, The Les Mills City2Surf is on this Sunday.

The annual event attracts thousands each year, giving a good excuse for competitors young and old to dust off their running shoes and hit the road.

Following the earthquakes, organisers were forced to use a different route for the fun run, but it's set to return to its original course this weekend.

This year, participants will start in the central city at Latimer Square, running alongside the scenic Otakaro/Avon River for a 12km journey to the finish line.

For those wanting a shorter route, the 6km event starts at Avon Park with both options finishing at New Brighton's Rawhiti Domain.

The City2Surf always attracts a good turnout. Photo: Star files

City2Surf event organiser Steve McCaughan said returning to the old course and distances have created a lot on interest in traditional supporters and new supporters for the event this year.

"It's just fantastic because for the last ten years we've had to use an alternative route out of Pioneer Stadium through to Ferrymead and it's so nice to be returning back to the original eastern route".

The Les Mills City2Surf is Canterbury's longest-running fun run.

Along with an opportunity to get active, those taking part will also be supporting the New Zealand Flying Doctors Service, as this year's chosen charity.

A celebration will be held at Rawhiti Domain on Sunday after the finish, with food, music, entertainment and prizes up for grabs.

To enter go to www.city2surf.co.nz

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air