Clark ready to represent Dunedin after demotion

Dunedin North Member of Parliament David Clark is ready to move forward and is firmly focused on being the best electorate MP.

Dr Clark has had an up and down past few months; breach of the Covid-19 lockdown and then eventually losing the role of health minister.

But he says he is loves being an electorate MP, and wants to continue in that role in the freshly redrawn electorate of Dunedin.

He won't say whether he would accept a cabinet role if re-elected.

New Zealand is due to vote in the General election on September 20.

