Climate action group lobby against new airport

A climate action group kept up the pressure at the Christchurch City Council on Wednesday morning, as they continue to consider plans around building a new airport in Central Otago.

350 Christchurch is strongly opposed to the Tarras Airport proposal.

Christchurch Airport announced the purchase of 750 hectares of farmland in Tarras in July 2020. The company is keen to spread their wings by building a new international terminal there, to handle overflow flights, with Queenstown Airport forecast to reach capacity within the next decade.

The Christchurch City Council owns a 75% stake in the airport, and has spent $45 million on land for the project.

But some groups are opposed to the plans. Graham Townsend from 350 Christchurch says the group want more action instead around reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Globally, our current trajectory means we will burn through our remaining carbon budget by 2030 and exceed the safe limit of plus 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial."

'350 Christchurch' made their views on a proposed new airport known. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Christchurch council declared a climate emergency in 2019, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

And recently, a group of 11 academics joined together in strong opposition against an airport at Tarras. That group say the aviation industry was critical to achieving climate goals, and believe building the new airport makes no sense.

The Council isn't due to make a final decision on whether it'll go ahead with the project until the end of this year, once the planning phase is completed.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air