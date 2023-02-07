Coast to Coast in gumboots for a good cause

The gruelling Coast to Coast multisport event sets off from the West Coast's Kumara beach on Friday, with one competitor planning to make it even more harder for himself.

Alex Grogan from West Melton is competing in the gruelling two-day annual event wearing gumboots to raise money for charity.

"I don't think I'll be setting any land speed records, that's for sure. I'm doing it to complete, not compete".

The 30 year-old tradesman set himself the challenge as part of a mission to raise awareness about mental health - one he started a decade ago when he lost a close friend to suicide.

He said it was a big wake-up call.

Caption: Alex Grogan has discarded his running shoes for gumboots. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Grogan aims to raise money for Mike King's charity I Am Hope, with the goal of raising $100 for every kilometre of the 243km adventure race.

He's already well on the way, having raised more than $18,000 of his $24,300 target.

"It's something I think is just such a worthy cause and I'm really keen to throw my weight behind it, take a bit of suffering for a couple of days to help as many young people as we can."

Race competitors on the two-day event are expected to reach the New Brighton finish line from 2pm on Saturday.

Athletes taking part in The Longest Day race are set to finish from 5pm weon Saturday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air