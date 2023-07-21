Community group making a difference

For more than two decades a community trust in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui has been actively helping those in their community.

However, the organisation says it needs more funding to help keep its services going, including a 'Brekkie on the Go' initiative which supports local school children.

It's a programme run by the Aranui Community Trust to encourage children to fill up their stomachs on their way to school.

Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society manager Rachael Fonotia said they wanted to relieve some of the pressure at home, with the cost of living so high.

However, the future of the early morning breakfast initiative is under pressure.

Fonotia said 'Brekkie on the Go' was only partially-funded by the trust, which is looking for sponsors to help secure the programme's future.

She says it's always difficult getting long-term funding to pay for the wide variety of programmes they're keen to offer.

Volunteers help dish out breakfast to school children. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"We're on the hunt monthly. We're hunting, hunting all day, every day for funding."

The Aranui Community Trust has been running a number of community-based programmes and services from their office on Hampshire St.

"We're here, we're open, we're available and we're credible and we have integrity and we're here for the community".

Fonotia said the goal was to continue running programmes that helped bring the community together, and connected people to the services they need.

"It's gotta happen. It's gotta happen for our people and we advocate some of the issues up to a high level around the needs that are required here."

The 'Brekkie on the Go' programme runs from 8am every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, helping local school kids get their day off to a good start.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air