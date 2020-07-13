Monday, 13 July 2020

Covid-19 and climate change explored by Dunedin artist in new work

    Climate change and Covid-19 are just two of the themes in and exhibition of latest artworks by New Zealand artist Nigel Brown.

    Filling much of Milford Art Galleries, some of the works are distinctly three dimensional, with plywood characters standing out from the surface.

    Brown says he does it in part to rebel at the flat 2-D images one sees on a computer screen or in an art catalogue, as well as his enjoyment of working with the rough uncompromising nature of the medium.

    The exhibition is on display at Milford Galleries until July 21.

     

     

     

