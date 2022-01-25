CSO put on a show at Hagley Park

Tens of thousands of people packed North Hagley Park on Saturday night for the annual Sparks concert.

They were treated to two hours of music from local performers and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, followed by a fireworks finale.

The huge crowd made the most of what may be the last big public event in Canterbury for a while, after the whole country moving to the red traffic light setting on Sunday night.

Picnic baskets, camp chairs and blankets filled North Hagley Park, as the crowd of all ages enjoyed an evening of music.

Christchurch Symphony Orchestra were the stars of the show, having performed at the annual event for more than 35 years. They also featured during the big fireworks finale, a spectacular ending to the night.

Christchurch City Council event organiser Drew Urlichs says the theme this year was 'Travelling through the Ages'.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air