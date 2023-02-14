Delivering junk mail could be costly

Christchurch residents could soon face a fine of up to $20,000 for the offence of putting junk mail in letterboxes marked as "no circulars".

It's part of proposed bylaw changes, with the Christchurch City Council asking for public submissions on amendments aimed at reducing unwanted rubbish in private mailboxes.

There could also be fines for littering around charity collection bins, and stray shopping trolleys are also being discussed.

The proposals would also give residents the ability to opt out of paying for kerbside collection services if collectors can’t access their area, or if they arrange for an equivalent commercial service option.

Consultation on the bylaw changes close on February 26.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air