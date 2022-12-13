Fans welcome 'Nancy' and the Black Ferns to Christchurch

Hundreds of Black Ferns' fans turned out to meet their World Cup-winning heroes and catch a glimpse of the silverware in Christchurch on Monday.

About 500 people gathered at Victoria Square to congratulate the Black Ferns' Canterbury contingent and see the World Cup trophy which they have nicknamed "Nancy".

The team beat England in last month's final to win the Women's Rugby World Cup.

A young fan holds up the World Cup at Victoria Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan

They were in Christchurch as part of a nationwide tour to thank fans for their support.

The Christchurch event was the only one planned for the South Island, with the Black Ferns set to wrap up their national tour in Auckland on Sunday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air