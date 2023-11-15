Father and son motocross duo feature at The Show

A father and son motocross duo are showing off their aerial stunt-riding skills at the New Zealand A&P Show this week.

The event was boosted by the arrival on Wednesday of international stunt riders, the Freestyle Kings, who passed on a few tips.

The riders were in town to promote their upcoming show in Christchurch.

Ashburton father and son duo, Jason and Thomas Easton, were among the motocross riders competing at this week's New Zealand Agricultural Show, and welcomed the encouragement.

Jason Easton said it was great to see the riders take an interest in their event.

"You got Robbie Maddison there, he's a legend of freestyle, so that's pretty cool for the kids that know freestyle."

International stunt riders the Freestyle Kings paid a visit to local motocross riders at The Show. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Easton decided to take part in the public event at the show, to support his son.

"I've been road racing since I was about 20 years old, had a good career doing that. I've never really done much dirt bike stuff in my years, but Thomas has showed interest in the dirt bike, doing enduro and stuff like that, so we're doing it together."

This will be the first time competing in the A&P Show event for 15-year-old Thomas Easton, who admits some of the manmade obstacles were challenging.

"It's definitely different. Yeah, quite a bit of fun though, once you get the hang of those logs."

And while Thomas has only been riding for a few years, his Dad reckons he's shown great promise.

"It keeps me fit and healthy and him out there off the computer and doing stuff. And like I say, as long as he keeps wanting to do it and become a New Zealand or overseas champion, then it's all there for him."

Thomas hopes his newfound skills on the tough manmade obstacle course will give him an edge, when he competes in the final round of the Dirt Sprint Series next weekend.

- By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air