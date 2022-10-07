Fire detection tech protecting Bottle Lake Forest

First it was the earthquakes, then the Port Hills fire and then the March 15 attack. Over the last decade, Christchurch City Council has had its fair share of problems.

But the council has now taken steps to mitigate the likelihood of at least one potential disaster occurring with the installation of hi-tech forest fire detection equipment.

Recently installed at Bottle Lake Forest, the equipment is the latest installation to be carried out by Smart Christchurch, the council department responsible for ensuring the city remains an industry leader in technology.

The network of self-powered sensors delivers environmental monitoring, live micro-climate weather updates, air quality information, and visual and thermal imaging 24 hours a day to help with early fire detection.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air