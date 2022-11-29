Firefighters test out new airport trucks

Firefighters from across the South Island descended on Christchurch last week to learn how to operate four new fire trucks.

The Rosenbauer trucks will replace the ageing airport fire engines, some of which are 40-years-old.

Rosenbauer Australia and New Zealand managing director Arthur Weimer said the new trucks have massive water and foam power to tackle a range of fire emergencies.

The Rosenbauer trucks will replace some of NZ's ageing airport fire engines. Photo: John Spurdle

"I think there's been a recognised necessity with the increasing flying traffic around the world for the smaller airports to up their capabilities and protection," he said.

Weimer said the trucks carry 9000 litres of water and were designed to drive off-road, which means they could also step in to help with fires in difficult-to-reach places, such as hills.