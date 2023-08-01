Frustrated family didn't want a moat

Having a water feature outside your front door is a luxury feature for some, but not for Ladbrooks residents Josh and Anna Pedersen.

They’ve been living with a nightmare that threatens their livelihood.

It's all to do with a river drainage system linked to the Halswell River in the Selwyn district.

After heavy rain the system can work in reverse, causing water from the river to flood bordering properties.

“We have been at this property three years now,” Anna Pedersen, co-owner of the farm, said.

“This is the second winter that we have had a moat around our house.”

Anna and Josh Pedersen in front of an unwanted water feature. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

The flooding's been as high as the top of the fence posts. It has damaged the couple’s property, caused the septic tank to overflow and pollute their house, and forced the family into rental accommodation.

Environment Canterbury is responsible for the system and has told the couple everything is working as it should.

However, an ECAN report noted the increase in flooding is most likely due to the large amount of housing developments in the area.

“They know that this is not OK, and that there is a lot of people impacted by this,” Ms Pedersen said.

“But ECAN is telling us that everything is working fine - which it clearly isn’t.”

The issue was affecting more than just their property, she said, and was likely to continue unless something was done about it.

- By John Spurdle

