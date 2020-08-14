Going at a steady clip

Heather Martin, of Dunedin, who has been a client of hairdresser Deane Borley at Dunedin’s Civic Centre building for the past 15 years, says she feels safe because he was taking the correct safety measures during Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mr Borley, of Deane’s Hair Studio, said he had been cutting hair at the Civic Centre for the past 27 years, had kept a mask at work since earlier Level 2 restrictions, and it was "ready to go here, so no drama".

Customer demand had been steady yesterday and the switch back to Level 2 restrictions had gone ‘‘quite smoothly’’, he said.