Friday, 14 August 2020

Going at a steady clip

    Star News

    Heather Martin, of Dunedin, who has been a client of hairdresser Deane Borley at Dunedin’s Civic Centre building for the past 15 years, says she feels safe because he was taking the correct safety measures during Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions.

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Mr Borley, of Deane’s Hair Studio, said he had been cutting hair at the Civic Centre for the past 27 years, had kept a mask at work since earlier Level 2 restrictions, and it was "ready to go here, so no drama".

    Customer demand had been steady yesterday and the switch back to Level 2 restrictions had gone ‘‘quite smoothly’’, he said.

    Otago Daily Times

     

