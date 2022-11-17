Golfers put in gutsy effort for gut health

Kiwi sporting greats put their golf skills to the test this week, all in the name of gut health research.

About 20 former and current athletes took part in an annual Golf Tournament at Pegasus to raise money for the Gut Foundation.

Cricketing great Sir Richard Hadlee headed the guest list, along with some former All Blacks, netballers and other cricketing greats.

The Pegasus Golf Club is the 71-year-old's home club, and the tournament's one he's been involved in for a number of years.

"I know my way around this course. But unfortunately, the golf ball doesn't know its' way around... not consistently anyway".

Sir Richard Hadlee hopes the event will highlight the importance of regular medical checks. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Hadlee knows better than most, that there's a serious message behind the social tournament.

"I'm a victim in many ways of a gut problem. In 2018 I was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer, which is bowel and liver cancer. It's pretty serious".

He's keen to help raise awareness of the importance of good gut health and getting regular checks.

Money raised from the tournament will go towards further research and education.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air