Health workers to hold stopwork meetings

Another series of 57 stop work meetings are due to be held across the country this week for tens of thousands of nurses, health care assistants and midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora.

The workers plan to discuss their next steps, after receiving a pay offer from the public health authority.

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation want a pay rise in line with inflation, currently around 6.7%. The union said the previous offer of a $4000 bump across the board this year, plus a further 3% next year still falls well short of their target.

It also doesn't believe Te Whatu Ora has addressed the significant issues around safe staffing and wellbeing at work, like implementing a ratio-based staffing safety net, and supporting health and safety representatives at work.

Many current health workers claim they feel undervalued and overworked.

Last month an estimated 57,000 angry health workers took to the streets nationwide, calling for 4,000 more trained nurses.

Many current workers claim they feel undervalued and overworked. The Nurses Organisation is blaming decades of poor planning, inadequate funding and neglect by successive governments, which they say has led to a crisis in New Zealand's health system.

More than 21,000 people have signed an online Nurses Union petition, calling on all political parties to commit to fixing the pay inequities and conditions, to help improve the nursing shortage crisis.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air