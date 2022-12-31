Honour for services to the community

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Linda Susan Rutland
Mt Pleasant community advocate Linda Rutland has been awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to the community.
Ms Linda Rutland has been an active community leader in Christchurch for 25 years, helping the community to recover following the 2011 earthquakes.
Ms Rutland was a member of the Hagley/Ferrymead Community Board from 1998 to 2004 and briefly a Christchurch City Councillor.
She held a variety of leadership and liaison roles on the Mount Pleasant Memorial Community Centre and Residents’ Association from 1998 to 2016, helping to establish the first annual Estuary Fest event.
She was made a Life Member of the Association in 2020 and still volunteers at its events.
She was the inaugural Chair of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway Group, helping to establish a combined walkway and cycleway along the edge of the estuary.
Since 2016 Ms Rutland has been involved with the rebuilding of Linwood College Te Aratai, helping it to reconnect with its diverse local community.
- By Geoff Sloan