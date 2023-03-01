House gutted by fire in Phillipstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An old villa in the inner Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown has been destroyed by a large fire early this morning.
Emergency services were called to a "well-involved" house fire on Bordesley Street about 7.45am.
There were no reports of people inside the property at the time of the fire.
Three crews from Christchurch Central and Woolston stations were called out, and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.
A resident told Star News they believed the house was abandoned.
Firefighters and a fire investigator were still at the scene early this afternoon.
- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism fund