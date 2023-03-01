House gutted by fire in Phillipstown

An old villa in the inner Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown has been destroyed by a large fire early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a "well-involved" house fire on Bordesley Street about 7.45am.

There were no reports of people inside the property at the time of the fire.

The house was completely gutted by fire this morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Three crews from Christchurch Central and Woolston stations were called out, and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

A resident told Star News they believed the house was abandoned.

Firefighters and a fire investigator were still at the scene early this afternoon.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism fund