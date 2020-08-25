Just another masked Monday

Who is that masked ... oh wait, that’s just Annalise.

Annalise Miller is one of about 200 pupils at North East Valley Normal School who have started wearing masks on Mondays, as part of the school’s attempt to normalise them in the community.

While the pupils are savvy enough to know they are not incognito super heroes when they wear the masks, their teachers say they are good role models for making a stand and trying to influence societal behaviour.

Despite the masks covering most of their faces, teacher Tracy Ballantine said it was actually pretty easy to identify each of her pupils.

"I’m surprised about how much you can see with most of their faces being covered.

"You can tell a lot about how they’re feeling by looking at their eyes.

North East Valley Normal School pupil Annalise Miller (8) participates in the school’s Masks on Mondays project. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH