Lakeside boatshed officially opened

    PHOTO: MARK PRICE
    Wanaka Rowing Club founding member Georgina Galloway, along with her parents Marg and Bruno, was on hand for the official opening yesterday of the club’s new lakeside rowing shed.

    The Galloway family was instrumental in establishing the sport in Wanaka and getting the club off the ground 13 years ago.

    The club now has scores of members and an array of boats from eights to single scull. Housing the club’s craft was a major driver for the new $2 million watersports building completed late last year.

    About 80 people attended the official opening, marked by a rowing crew carrying a boat into the new shed.

