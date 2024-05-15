Lifeline for former Dux de Lux building

Options to save the former Dux de Lux building in Christchurch will be looked at by the city council.

Councillors voted today to support a motion put forward from Mayor Phil Mauger for staff to investigate options around saving the original earthquake-damaged building owned by the Arts Centre Trust Board.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger campaigned on getting the $10 million restoration moving.

He wants the council to buy or lease the derelict category two-listed building, and look into using existing heritage budgets to help restore it.

"I think everyone just wants to get it fixed, or repaired or restored one way or another.

"So if this is the catalyst that gets some action going, good".

The category two-listed heritage Student Union building, formerly know as the Dux de Lux. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The popular former bar, restaurant and music venue, on the corner of Montreal and Hereford streets, was a fixture of the city's Arts Centre for decades.

But it has lain derelict since sustaining serious earthquake damage in 2011.

The business was re-established as Dux Central in 2015, in a new location on Lichfield St.

A report on council's options to support the Dux de Lux's restoration is expected to be presented to council within the next six weeks, before it finalises its 10-year budget.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air