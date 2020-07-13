Mural artist finally goes back to the wall

The paint is flowing again at Cargill Enterprises in South Dunedin, after a vibrant art project earlier hit the wall during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dunedin artist Claire Rye said the mural, which includes a red Chinese dragon’s head, was to have started in March and be completed in April.

Cargill Enterprises had painted a cream southwest wall blue, but before the planned 15m-long mural could be started, the Level 4 coronavirus lockdown had intervened.

Work resumed about two weeks ago and it was hoped to have most or all of the mural completed in another week, Ms Rye said.

Eight teenagers were also helping with painting the mural as part of Youthline’s "Good2Great" programme, which was boosting their self-confidence and adding to their skills.

"I’m really happy it’s coming together and I think they’ve done fantastic work."

Dunedin artist Claire Rye paints a mural on a wall at Cargill Enterprises, in South Dunedin, yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

She was also "just excited" the project was finally well under way.

London-born Ms Rye is also a youth worker at the not-for-profit organisation Stopping Violence Dunedin.

Cargill Enterprises is the trading arm of the Disabled Citizens Society (Otago) Inc and is a "business enterprise with a social purpose".

Chief executive Geoff Kemp said the mural and the organisations associated with it were in keeping with the values of Cargill Enterprises, which strongly favoured good relationships within families and inclusiveness.

"We’re pretty thrilled to have it on our wall, to be honest," Mr Kemp said yesterday.