New Brighton musician fights off cancer to get back on stage

New Brighton musician Blair Parkes is famous for not being famous.

For 40 years, the talented singer-songwriter has been pumping out bright catchy tunes.

Now the 55-year-old will return to the stage for the first time in four years after battling cancer.

He is recovering from treatment for head and neck cancer, most likely caused by the HPV virus.

He said he is finally feeling better, and is looking forward to appearing on stage next month - his first live performance since being diagnosed.

Parkes has had a long and storied career, even if he's not a household name.

"Fame and fortune is not really what it's about," he says.

His first band All Fall Down released an EP on Flying Nun in 1987. Since then he's released more than 50 singles, EPs and albums.

He says he still feels challenged and there is always more to learn: "I love it."

The prolific songwriter says he writes three songs a week on average, but admits no one will ever hear most of them.

"I pretty much finish everything I start, and that's why most of them are rubbish. But occasionally, you know, you get on to something."

Parkes will be play at The Loons Club in Lyttelton on June 18.

Stormy Seas



Parkes draws on real life experiences to write his songs.

His track Stormy Seas partially recounts an incident where he helped an international visitor save his girlfriend who was stuck in an undertow at South New Brighton beach.

He said it took all their strength to free her and, for a time, it felt like they were losing the battle.

The incident coincided with how he was feeling about Christchurch at the time in 2014.

It was an unsettling time, he said, when nearby suburbs were disappearing and the local schools were threatened with closure.

It felt like "stormy seas".

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air