Otakaro Orchard gets a blue-green roof

Christchurch’s Otakaro Orchard's unique new roof cladding is an example of what a sustainable, living building could look like.

The centre is the headquarters for the Food Resilience Network and a future information hub for Christchurch’s gardening community.

The Food Resilience Network is an agency concerned with the city’s ability to feed itself in the advent of an event that cut it off from supply chains and food sources.

“The Food Resilience Network is an organization that grew out of the Christchurch earthquakes when there was a real understanding that we had a problem if we had a disaster in terms of how resilient our community is and in terms of accessing food.” says Hayley Guglietta, Chairperson, The Food Resilience Network.

The team want to work with food banks and other community groups, to make it easier for people to access fresh and healthy food under all circumstances.

Guglietta says we need to be prepared before a disaster and to do that we need a great network in the city, with the general public connected to it. She says we will need a good number of community gardens in every suburb, and supply chains that are robust.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund