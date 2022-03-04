Paddon to be back in WRC

Hayden Paddon is set to return to the international racing stage.

The Cromwell-based rally driver will team with co-driver John Kennard to race for Hyundai in the WRC2 category of the World Rally Championship.

They will race in selected events of this year’s championship, before undertaking a full seven-event campaign with a goal of winning next year’s title.

The car will be run by Hyundai New Zealand Rally, with Paddon’s established team of engineers, technicians and team management joining the drivers at the international events.

It makes for a 100% New Zealand team.

Paddon, who will race in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car, has not competed outside New Zealand in two years.

Hayden Paddon eagerly awaits his next rally adventure. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Several possibilities to do so were interrupted by Covid-19.

His WRC2 schedule gets under way at Rally Estonia from July 14-17, followed by Rally Finland on August 4-7.

"I’m really looking forward to rallying in Europe again," Paddon said.

"We have been trying so hard over the past two years to get back to the WRC. It’s been tough with everything going on in the world.

"So, together with Hyundai New Zealand, we decided to take matters into our own hands, and launch a Kiwi team to take on the WRC2.

"I am really excited about doing this campaign with our own team.

"Of course, it’s going to be challenging but we have a clear target for this two-year programme and we will be putting our best foot forward to try and achieve that."