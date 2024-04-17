Prized playground to be replaced

The Thomson Park fort-playground in North New Brighton has been popular with the area's young residents for decades.

But news of its impending demolition has angered local parents, many taking to social media to voice their concerns.

The playground is almost 50 years old, and recently failed a city council safety assessment. The report highlighted concerns about the deterioration of the largely wooden playground, and the structural integrity of its pieces.

Council officials decided against a "like-for-like" replacement keeping the fort style, instead releasing an image of the proposed new plastic-style play equipment.

Many locals are disappointed at the new design, saying it looks boring and generic, and would only suit little kids.

Regular Thomson Park playground user Garry Alan brings his children all the way from Linwood just to use the fort-playground. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Coastal Ward Community Board Member Jo Zervos said their hands were tied, and it was disappointing news for New Brighton.

"Ideally it would have been good to actually put it out to the public for consultation and see if anyone's interested in doing a 'design and build', instead of just buying a kitset playground. So that would have been something a bit more unique and a bit more fun for the kids."

The playground and skatepark was officially opened in 1977 after $22,000 was raised by the local residents association.

The new equipment will be funded by the council's Community Parks Play Item Renewal programme at an estimated cost of $80,000, plus another $26,000 to demolish the existing playground.

A supplied image of the large play module scheduled to replace the Thomson Park fort-playground.

Zervos also has concerns the materials used in the new structure won't stand up to the harsh sea-spray environment.

"We get busloads of kids coming down to actually use that, after school programmes and classes full of kids. And this new one wouldn't cater for the amount of children that would use it."

Demolition of the Thomson Park playground is expected to start soon, and the new play equipment is set to be installed in July.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air