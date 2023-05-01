Proud to be Dutch. That's the message from Netherlands Society Christchurch president Dee Segeren as Dutch Week celebrations get under way in the city and around the country.

"It's all about just not forgetting being Dutch, and still remembering everything that is Dutch because Dutch is something to be proud of".

Locals are encouraged to join Dutch communities to celebrate the birthday of the Netherland's King Willem-Alexander with Dutch culture, language, heritage and food.

The Orange Bike Ride event is an annual highlight of the Dutch Week programme. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The third annual Dutch Week aims to enhance the visibility of the Dutch community and highlight the rich history and strong connections between the two nations.

Segeren said there is a large Dutch community in Christchurch.

"In the fifties, a lot of people came to New Zealand. It was also about a kind of a scheme set up by the Government with New Zealand that people would get money to move to New Zealand. So a lot of people came after the war".

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air