SailGP team take on Avon River in a waka

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke went head-to-head in a waka race on the Avon River at the weekend to promote SailGP.

The race drew a large crowd, who witnessed some unexpected chaos on the river.

Burling, Tuke and teammate Louis Sinclair from the New Zealand SailGP team were in town to promote and launch the sale of tickets for the SailGP series event on Lyttelton Harbour next year.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air