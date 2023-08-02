Selwyn designers hoping to wow again

Selwyn couple Kim and Paul Strange have once again had a garment selected for this year’s WOW - World of Wearable Art competition.

“The last time we didn’t know what to expect because we’d never been designers before at WOW and we didn’t know what it was like, but the atmosphere was amazing," Kim Strange says.

The couple plan to once again take their whole family to the show in Wellington.

“You sit with all these other designers, and you see your garment up on stage and you think like wow ... look ... cool, there it is ... 'cause it's such a big thrill to see it up there being modelled.”

Kim and Paul Strange with one of their designs. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

For an entry to be successful, it needs to be out of the box - something people have never seen before, something special, Strange says.

She also believes it’s something anyone can do: you just have to come up with something unique, something different, “something with a wow factor.”

The three-week event, held at the TSB Arena in Wellington, runs from September 20 until October 8.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund