The South Today bullet: Thursday, July 27

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, 27 July, 2023.



Top stories: There's a lot at stake for Central Otago vineyards as an unwanted microscopic pest takes over the vines; Dunedin mountaineer Lily Green has a big climb ahead of her.. as she's prepares to scale a sub-Antarctic island for a kiwi first; and a group of Otago University students are fundraising for Women's Refuge.. with a designer clothing sale.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.