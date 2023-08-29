The South Today bulletin Monday, August 28

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, 28 August, 2023.

Top stories: ACT leader David Seymour visits Queenstown ahead of the election with the hope of winning over some locals; Balclutha residents celebrate the opening of a new multi-purpose facility thanks to the help of some timely funding; and heavy machinery takes over Dunedin's streets as the annual Special Rigs for Special Kids truck convoy celebrates bringing thirty years of joy.

