The South Today bulletin: Thursday, September 28

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Top stories: The aftermath of last week's floods continue in Queenstown, as damage to a local cemetery leaves families devastated; a diabetic Balclutha boy was left in fear, after a local cafe refused to help him during a low; and steamed buns are on the menu in Dunedin, as Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden teaches people how to make the tasty snack.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.