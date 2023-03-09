The South Today bulletin: Tuesday, March 7

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Top stories: A Gore father says the death of his three-year-old son in a wastewater pond, wasn't the local council's fault; Outram hosts the national rodeo finals, with cowgirls and cowboys testing their mettle against the animals; Tuhura Otago Museum is gifted a big collection, filled with tens of thousands of non-flying butterflies.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.